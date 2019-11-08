Menu
Sports
Lakers
LA Rams
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
NFL Odds
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
S.T.E.A.M.
2 On Your Side
Latest News
What Happened In The Impeachment Inquiry This Week?
Highlights and analysis of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Man, Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman Later Found Near Edwards Air Force Base
A man and his daughter, who allegedly kidnapped a woman in North Las Vegas, then robbed, raped and assaulted her, eventually leaving her outside of Edwards Air Force Base, were behind bars Friday.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
LA Rams
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
NFL Odds
Latest Sports
AEW Full Gear: Cody Challenging Chris Jericho For Championship
Chris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear, with Kenny Omega also scheduled to face Jon Moxley.
Clippers Rally To Beat Blazers, Rivers Earns His 900th Win
Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six turnovers after missing a nationally televised loss to Milwaukee the previous night as part of load management for his knee.
Rams
Salary Dump: Rams Trade Corner Aqib Talib To Dolphins
The Rams also sent the Dolphins a fifth-round pick.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Here's Where To Find The Top Barre Studios In Los Angeles
L.A. boasts lots of popular barre options to check out in and around Los Angeles. Here are the most popular.
Los Angeles Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Performing And Visual Arts Events This Week
We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a flamenco performance to a digital art museum.
Los Angeles' Top Meditation Centers, Ranked
Want to know where to go when it comes to meditation centers in Los Angeles? Here are the top-rated meditation offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass
Best Of O.C.
5 Top Spots For Cupcakes In Santa Ana
If you're looking for the best sweet treats in Santa Ana, we've produced a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
The 5 Best Acupuncture Spots In Anaheim
We've compiled a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for acupuncture.
The 5 Best Spots For Coffee In Anaheim
Looking for a new place to grab coffee in Anaheim? Here are the top 5 places right now based on Yelp data!
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
The Rundown
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
Contests
Enter The Pro Football Challenge
Make your picks for each week of the season and you could win $1,000!
More
Student and Teacher of the Month
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
What Happened In The Impeachment Inquiry This Week?
November 8, 2019 at 8:27 pm
Filed Under:
Impeachment
,
Impeachment Inquiry
,
trump
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.