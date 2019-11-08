CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A locally owned Chino Hills salad shop is in need of repairs after two suspects used rocks and hammers to break in overnight.

The suspect allegedly threw rocks and used hammers to get into Lettuce Toss It in the 15000 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Once inside, the suspects ransacked the business, trying to find cash but had no luck, according to the store’s owner Tami Jones.

They then took the cash drawers and damaged the computer along with other items inside the store, racking up at least $3,000 in damages, Jones said.

“They’re not succeeding,” Jones said. “All they’re doing is costing the restauranteurs and the small business owners a lot of money…a lot of pain.”

She reported that the suspects wore masks gloves and fled in a vehicle that had security cameras pointed directly at it.

“If they’re watching, ‘We’re going to get you,'” Jones warned.

Investigators are looking into the license plate of the vehicle and Chino Hills police are asking anyone with information to come forward.