LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A man and his daughter, who allegedly kidnapped a woman in North Las Vegas, then robbed, raped and assaulted her, eventually leaving her outside of Edwards Air Force Base, were behind bars Friday.

The suspects, 54-year-old Stanley Lawton and his daughter 22-year-old Shaniya Poche-Lawton, were arrested and charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit robbery, kidnapping from outside the state, attempted murder and forcible rape, along with three counts each of first-degree ATM robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jail records showed that Lawton was arrested Wednesday by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station and his daughter was arrested early Thursday.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, only identified as a woman in her forties, was abducted at gunpoint in Las Vegas sometime before Halloween then brought to the Palmdale area where she was kept in a room.

“That victim was then transported across state lines, held…inside of a room for at least a week,” said LASD Captain Eddie Hernandez. “We don’t know what kind of conditions she was held in…At some point, she was sexually assaulted, and then left for dead.”

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

Both Lawton and his daughter are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday where bail is expected to be set.

It was said that the suspects knew the victim and vice-versa, and a motive was being investigated.