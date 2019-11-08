LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a regular debate among women – heels or flats? One young entrepreneur is now asking: why not both?

Haley Pavone’s clever shoe design lets women go from a 4-inch heel to flats in seconds. She got the idea as a sophomore at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Pavone had kicked off her heels while dancing one night, only to become impaled by someone else’s sharp heel.

That painful experience prompted Pavone to team up with fellow students and a design team, which developed a convertible shoe with a removable 4-inch stiletto heel.

Pavone’s design is unique for its ability to snap the heel on to a removable arch support. The removable heels are small enough to fit in a purse.

The two-shoes-in-one are now available for purchase from Pavone’s company, Pashion Footwear, for between $145 and $165, depending on the style.