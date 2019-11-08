GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — An officer with the Cypress Police Department was arrested Friday for alleged sexual assault of a person he met at a Garden Grove bar, authorities said.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, on Nov. 8 at 3:42 a.m. officers responded to reports of a sexual assault that had just occurred.

The victim was said to have met the off-duty officer at a nearby bar and they later drove together to his Garden Grove residence where the suspect’s allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to leave the residence and call the police. Police attempted to contact the suspect, but he refused to open the door and answer any phone calls.

Officers eventually made contact with the suspect and he agreed to come out and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives later learned the suspect was an off-duty police officer with the Cypress Police Department and he was booked into an Orange County Jail.

The victim and the suspect’s personal information were not immediately released.

The officer was said to have been employed with the Cypress Police Department since 2008 and was assigned to the Operations Division as a patrol officer. He was placed on administrative leave pending completion of an internal affairs investigation.