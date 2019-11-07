SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A SWAT team and bomb squad were called to a Simi Valley home when someone reported finding a woman’s body and a sign indicating there was a bomb in the house.

Simi Valley police received a call at 6:54 p.m. Thursday from someone believed to be a homeowner on the 800 block of Fairfield Road saying he found a woman inside his residence upon arriving home.

The woman was said to have sustained “traumatic injuries,” and a sign was found at the home stating there was a possible bomb inside.

A SWAT and bomb squad, along with crisis negotiators, were en-route to the location.

The gated neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution.

There was no suspect information immediately available.