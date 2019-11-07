Comments
WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by West Covina police officers early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 12 a.m. in the 900 block of South Russelee Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. No officers were hurt.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting and the identity of the suspect was not confirmed.
The sheriff’s department is investigating.
