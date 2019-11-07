



— Mike Bohn has been hired as the new athletic director at USC.

Bohn, currently the athletic director at the University of Cincinnati, has been selected to replace USC football legend Lynn Swann, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday night.

USC has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to announce the hiring.

Bohn has been the University of Cincinnati’s athletic director since 2014. He was also athletic director at University of Colorado from 2005 to 2013, San Diego State from 2003-05 and the University of Idaho from 1999-2003.

Swann, who had served as athletic director since 2016, abruptly resigned in September in the wake of USC’s involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which dozens of parents paid bribes to have their children admitted to elite schools as athletic recruits.

Multiple USC coaches and athletics department officials were implicated. Former head women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin and assistant coach Laura Janke have pleaded guilty, with prosecutors saying the pair were paid about $350,000 to designate four students as soccer recruits “despite the fact that none of those children played competitive soccer.”

Senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic were also charged in the case and fired from their jobs.

Bohn will become the first non-alumnus to be USC’s athletic director since Mike McGee, who had the job from 1984-93. Coincidentally, McGee was University of Cincinnati’s athletic director when he was hired by USC. Each of USC’s past three athletic directors had been Trojan football stars — Mike Garrett, Pat Haden and Swann.

Bohn will become the fourth athletic director since 2010.

