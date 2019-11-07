



– The Los Angeles Clippers have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for statements made by coach Doc Rivers about the health of star Kawhi Leonard.

A league statement says Rivers’ comments that Leonard was healthy enough to play were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status ahead of Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks.

“The league has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games”, the statement read.

Talking to reporters before Wednesday’s game, Rivers said Leonard sitting out was “not a health thing, really. It is in some ways.”

Leonard is expected to be back on the court Thursday night against the Blazers.