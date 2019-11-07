



— True heroes took center stage Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s annual medal of valor ceremony where the department honored six firefighters for their bravery.

Three firefighters — received Medals of Merit for their courage during last year’s devastating Woolsey Fire, and two others were honored with special commendations for their lifesaving actions.

The highest honor, the Medal of Valor, was awarded to Capt. Matthew Nolen who was on vacation with his family in Georgia when he stepped in to save a woman who was being attacked, confronting the attacker.

“Well, we knew we had to do something, absolutely,” Nolen said. “As far as me being trained in any of that, nothing, but we knew we had to do something. We couldn’t let that go by.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation hosted the ceremony. The foundation has raised more than $13 million, making it the department’s largest source of private support.