



— A horror movie got a real-life plot twist when the lead actress was accused of shooting and killing her uncle and arrested for murder.

The woman, 30-year-old Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, was cast as a lead role in the indie horror film “From the Dark,” shortly after being charged for manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, Moore-Reed shot and killed her uncle in Oregan in 2016. She was said to have recorded the crime on her cell phone.

Moore-Reed was originally charged with manslaughter and a year later, while out on bail, she auditioned for the film using the pseudonym “Wyn Reed.”

“The lead character knows they’re in trouble, and she just nailed the right level of fear,” said someone who worked on the film.

Moore-Reed got the role of Valerie, who’s character kills in the film, but producers say her haunting story is now haunting them.

“There’s a key scene where she shoots somebody in a similar fashion,” said another person who worked on the film.

Filming began in 2018 and five months later, the day after filming wrapped, Moore-Reed was charged with murder.

Moore-Reed’s mom, Kelly Moore, is a former California lawyer who once represented Playmate Anna Nicole Smith.

Moore told the Washington Post that Reed shot her uncle in self-defense.

In 2013, Moore-Reed accused an ex-boyfriend of rape and went on to lead a campus protest at USC claiming the school didn’t do enough to investigate her claims.

Moore-Reed is currently being held without bail. Her murder trial is sent for December.