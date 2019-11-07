LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after a crash involving a Tesla in Van Nuys.

Firefighters were sent to the 16400 block of West Roscoe Boulevard in Van Nuys at about 7:10 a.m. to help the victims of the crash.

Los Angeles Fire dispatcher Margaret Stewart said two patients had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. A woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of her family.

The second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Both cars involved in the crash appeared to have significant front-end damage. An unidentifiable white sedan was left in front of a bus shelter with its trunk open. A white Tesla with apparently major hood damage was left in lanes several feet in front of the tent covering the fatal crash scene.

Roscoe and Hayvenhurst were blocked off for the fatal crash investigation.