Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 11/7 at 8 a.m.
One Year Later: Thousand Oaks Remembers 12 Killed In Borderline Bar Shooting
Thursday will be a day of mourning in Thousand Oaks, which is marking one year since the shooting that killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill.
Swarm Of Earthquakes Shake Ventura, Neighboring Cities
A swarm of earthquakes have kept the Ventura area shaking early Thursday morning.
Local Weather
A high pressure system will strengthen to warm up temperatures Friday and create conditions for moderate fire danger. A high of 68 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys.
