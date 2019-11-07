



– San Bernardino County firefighters battled a blaze which sparked after a small aircraft careened into a home in Upland Thursday morning.

At around 11 a.m., a single-engine Cirrus SR22 slammed into a home in the area of Mountain Avenue and West 15th Street at 11 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Aerial footage over the scene from Sky9 showed a large portion of the home completely charred and a large parachute hanging over a tree.

There was no immediate word on injuries or fatalities. The fire department reported that all occupants of the home were accounted for and were not hurt. In an email, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CBS2 he was unsure how many people were aboard the plane.

The exact circumstances that lead up to the crash were also not immediately confirmed. The public was advised to avoid the area.