Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top acupuncture spots around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for acupuncture.

Anaheim-area consumers historically spend more in November at health and beauty businesses than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Anaheim-area health and beauty businesses grew to $53 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $54, and 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Evolve Integrative Health

PHOTO: EVOLVE INTEGRATIVE HEALTH/YELP

First on the list is Evolve Integrative Health. Located at 6200 E. Canyon Rim Road, Suite 109D in Anaheim Hills, the chiropractor and acupuncture spot is the highest-rated acupuncture spot in Anaheim, boasting five stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp.

2. Peebro Skin & Total Health Care

PHOTO: ANZ L./YELP

Next up is West Anaheim’s Peebro Skin & Total Health Care, situated at 408 S. Beach Blvd., Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the medical spa, acupuncture and skin care spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jaein Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine

PHOTO: JAEIN ACUPUNCTURE & HERBAL MEDICINE/YELP

West Anaheim’s Jaein Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine, located at 3441 W. Ball Road, Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the acupuncture, tui na and pain management specialist spot five stars out of 37 reviews.

4. Golden Roots Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine

PHOTO: GOLDEN ROOTS ACUPUNCTURE & HERBAL MEDICINE/YELP

Golden Roots Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine, a Chinese medicine specialist and acupuncture and massage therapist spot in Northwest Anaheim, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1781 W. Romneya Drive, Suite D to see for yourself.

5. Hands on Wellness Center

PHOTO: LORRI D./YELP

Last but not least, over in Anaheim Hills, check out Hands on Wellness Center, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chiropractor, acupuncture and massage therapist spot at 5100 E. La Palma Ave., Suite 104.