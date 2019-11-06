Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies took a stolen vehicle suspect into custody in Compton Wednesday following a chase that came to a crashing end.
Authorities say the pursuit began shortly after 5 p.m. near the area of Laurel Park and Gladwick Street.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later at S. Rancho Way and E. Gladwick Street, after crashing into another vehicle.
Only one person was in the suspect vehicle.
An unknown number of passengers in the other vehicle were receiving medical assistance at the scene. Their conditions were not immediately known.
