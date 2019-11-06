



— Los Angeles International Airport has made yet another change for drivers and passengers leaving the airport, and they hope this one will alleviate some of the frustration passengers and drivers expressed over the past week.

Starting Wednesday morning, three lanes were added to the LAX-it lot, increasing space by roughly 50% for cars and passengers. The expansion lanes are located directly adjacent to the current lot and the shuttle bus system was said to have remained the same.

“The expansion was a pre-planned contingency to allow quick response to changed traffic patterns and behaviors from LAX-it,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement. “LAX-it is necessary to accommodate construction of the permanent fix to traffic at LAX, the world’s fourth busiest airport.”

Even though the additional lanes were completed Sunday, Lyft requested the airport delay implementation until Wednesday to ensure its operations were ready for the change.

What does this change mean for passengers?

Lyft’s operations have now moved entirely to the LAX-it expansion lot, while Uber added the former Lyft space to its current operating space. Additional signage has been added to help passengers get to the correct location, and the airport said staff would continue to be on-hand.

Taxis also received additional space for passenger and car queuing.

Opoli remains in its current location.

Will this change impact private vehicles?

Yes. Access to Century Boulevard west of Sepulveda Boulevard is now reserved for Lyft vehicles and Park ‘N Fly customers.

Private vehicles headed to the Central Terminal Area will have to use alternate routes. Vehicles headed west on Century Boulevard will continue into the aiport by using the lower and upper level roadways. Vehicles that continue westbound on Century Boulevard will have to turn onto Sepulveda Boulevard at the traffic live, and vehicles headed south on Sepulveda Boulevard will enter the airport at Sky Way or 96th Street.

Additional signage has been posted to direct drivers to these new routes.

Why did LAX make this change?

With additional dedicated lanes for rideshare drivers, the airport hopes to have a more consistent supply of cars and drivers to get people on their way more efficiently.