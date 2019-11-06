Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was dead off the Angeles Crest Highway near Pasadena early Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to mile marker 26 at 1:16 a.m., after the victim was discovered lying on the side of the highway.
His identity was not immediately released.
Pasadena police are investigating the death as a possible homicide. There was no immediate word on his cause of death or a motive. It’s unclear who found the body.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.