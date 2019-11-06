Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Farruquito

From the event description:

The Soraya is known for exceptional flamenco performances. This season we welcome the heir to the most renowned Gypsy flamenco dynasty, the man named the “greatest flamenco dancer of this new century” by The New York Times. Raised in Seville, he is the son of flamenco singer Juan Fernández Flores (“El Moreno”) and dancer Rosario Montoya Manzano (“La Farruca”). Farruquito made his first international stage appearance at age four on Broadway, alongside his grandfather in the hit show Flamenco Puro.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Where: The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St.

Price: $28

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Studio: Fall 2019

From the event description:

REDCAT’s quarterly program of new works and works-in-progress highlights new forms of dance, theater, music and multimedia performance in a wide-ranging evening that celebrates the vitality of LA’s artists making work for the stage.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Where: REDCAT, 631 W. Second St.

Price: $22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BYOB Paint Party with Wine and Cheese

From the The Art Room LA deal description:

Snack on cheeses and sip wine while following step-by-step instructions from your painting teacher to complete a colorful work of art.

Where: The Art Room LA, 3127 Glendale Blvd.

Price: $28 – $107

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Admission to Museum of Dream Space

From the Museum of Dream Space deal description:

Visitors attend the digital art museum and fully immersed into the unique, magical atmosphere of the exhibition.

Where: Museum of Dream Space, 8500 Beverly Blvd.

Price: $27 – $28.50

Click here for more details, and to score this deal