LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Democratic presidential debate planned at UCLA in December has been canceled due to an ongoing labor dispute, officials said Wednesday.

The Democratic National Committee requested the change after renewed and unanticipated objections from organized labor, according to a tweet from UCLA.

The @DNC asked media partners to move the Dec. 19 debate to another venue after renewed and unanticipated objections from organized labor. With regret, we have agreed to step aside rather than become a potential distraction at this important time. — UCLA (@UCLA) November 6, 2019

A new location for the Dec. 19 event has not yet been determined.

The debate was originally scheduled to take place at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, to be hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The University of California and AFSCME Local 3299, which represents more than 25,000 UC service and patient technical workers, are in the middle of a labor dispute. Liz Perlman, the union’s executive director, had said they had reached out to Democratic candidates asking them to “honor the three-year boycott that we’ve had in place for any speaker attending any event on any of the University of California Campuses.”