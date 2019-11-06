CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:CGI, Chris Evans, Finding Jack, James Dean


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — James Dean, who died in a car crash 64 years ago at the age of 24, is making a return to the big screen with the help of CGI.

The “Rebel Without a Cause” actor has been cast in the Vietnam era action-drama “Finding Jack.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while “Finding Jack” will be live-action, Dean’s performance will be constructed via “full-body” CGI using actual footage and photos while another actor voices him.

The production house Magic City Films reportedly obtained the rights to use Dean’s image from his family, said THR.

Actor Chris Evans took to social media voicing his opinions on the casting:

Preproduction for the film is said to begin Nov. 17 and planned to be released worldwide on Veterans Day 2020.

Comments