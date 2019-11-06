



— James Dean, who died in a car crash 64 years ago at the age of 24, is making a return to the big screen with the help of CGI.

The “Rebel Without a Cause” actor has been cast in the Vietnam era action-drama “Finding Jack.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while “Finding Jack” will be live-action, Dean’s performance will be constructed via “full-body” CGI using actual footage and photos while another actor voices him.

The production house Magic City Films reportedly obtained the rights to use Dean’s image from his family, said THR.

Actor Chris Evans took to social media voicing his opinions on the casting:

I’m sure he’d be thrilled 🙄 This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful. https://t.co/hkwXyTR4pu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2019

Preproduction for the film is said to begin Nov. 17 and planned to be released worldwide on Veterans Day 2020.