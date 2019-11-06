As luck would have it, the city boasts lots of popular barre options to check out in and around Los Angeles.

To find the top barre studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

The Dailey Method

1327 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Suite B, Venice

THE DAILEY METHOD | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

The Dailey Method is Los Angeles’ favorite barre studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp and 1,523 fans on Facebook. It’s the top barre studio in the entire Los Angeles metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“The Dailey Method is a unique combination of ballet barre work, core conditioning, stretching and orthopedic exercises,” explains the business’ ClassPass profile. “This challenging one-hour class effectively strengthens, tones and lengthens the entire body. Light weights are utilized to define the upper body while mat and ballet barre work target the thighs, seat and abdominals.”

Barreworks Studio

11740 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 210, Brentwood

BARREWORKS STUDIO | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

Also among Los Angeles’ favorites is Barreworks Studio, with 4.9 stars out of 10,233 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp and 290 fans on Facebook.

“Barreworks Studio’s Barre Sculpt, Barre HIIT and Cardio Sculpt classes have been designed by professional dancers and trainers to help boost your metabolism, increase strength and improve posture,” per the business’ profile on ClassPass.

“Collaborating with our amazing staff of professional dancers and fitness experts, we have developed classes that will make your workouts fun but, more importantly, so efficient you will see results almost immediately,” Barreworks Studio writes on its Yelp page. “Barreworks will most definitely change the way you look at barre classes and all they do for your body.”

The Barboza Method

7611 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

THE BARBOZA METHOD | PHOTO: CLASSPASS

With 4.9 stars out of 2,914 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp and 892 fans on Facebook, The Barboza Method has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Created from the traditional ballet floor barre, The Barboza Method lengthens, isolates, flexes and engages specific muscle groups-improving posture,” according to the business’ profile on ClassPass.

