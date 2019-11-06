Comments
TARZANA (CBSLA) — Singer-songwriter Chris Brown announced Tuesday on social media that he’s hosting a yard sale at his Tarzana home.
Brown, 30, posted details about the sale, including his home address, to Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to score some of his things for cheap.
According to the flyer, the sale will feature “significantly marked-down, high end designer items,” on a first-come, first-served basis.
The yard sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown’s home, 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana.
DA CRIB…. ❤️ 2 day event pic.twitter.com/WnsN2Zp2U0
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 6, 2019
