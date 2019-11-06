Suspect In Halloween Night Crash That Killed Long Beach Family Of 3 Arrested Again A man accused of drunkenly mowing down a family of three on their first trick-or-treat outing together on Halloween night in Long Beach has been arrested again in connection with an earlier, unrelated crime.

WATCH: Driver Damages Own Car Trying To Jump Popeye's Drive-Thru Line In CrenshawEven as people tried to block the silver car by yelling and waving it off, the female driver seemed determined to get in the line, in spite of the damage being done to her car by the concrete posts, which left streaks of red and yellow paint.