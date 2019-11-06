Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that a data breach improperly shared social security information of more than 3,000 drivers with seven governmental agencies.
According to the DMV, the data breach happened over the past four years, and the information could have been used in criminal, tax or child support investigations.
The DMV said it discovered the data breach in August and sent a letter to all affected drivers informing them of the breach.
