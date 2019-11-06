California DMV Data Breach Exposed Thousands Of Drivers' Social Security Information The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that a data breach improperly shared social security information of more than 3,000 drivers with seven governmental agencies.

'I Could Have Lost My Life': Teen Speaks Out About The Dangers Of VapingThe Centers for Disease Control said nearly 2,000 vaping-related lung injuries and 37 deaths have been reported across the country to date, and the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study Tuesday that found 1 in 4 high school students and 10% of middle school students reported that they vape.