CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Newhall

SANTA CLARITA (CBLSA) — A brush fire erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon threatening homes and a nearby school.

The approximately nine-acre fire was reported just after 1 p.m. off 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive.

Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School. Parents were asked to reunite and pick-up kids at Newhall Elementary.

Los Angeles County Fire was on scene working to combat flames.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1:45 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire.

All evacuation orders were being evaluated shortly before 2 p.m.

Comments