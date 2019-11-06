SANTA CLARITA (CBLSA) — A brush fire erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon threatening homes and a nearby school.

The approximately nine-acre fire was reported just after 1 p.m. off 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive.

Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School. Parents were asked to reunite and pick-up kids at Newhall Elementary.

#LASD is monitoring #JakeFire brushfire at 21500 Blk of Deputy Jake Drive, in #SantaClarita. Michael McGrath Elementary School students were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School, Parents please reunite and pick-up your kids at Newhall Elementary. @LACoFDPIO @santaclarita pic.twitter.com/y6N1GCkx5b — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 6, 2019

Los Angeles County Fire was on scene working to combat flames.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1:45 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire.

**UPDATE** BRUSH FIRE #JakeFire | FS073 | 21500 Blk of Deputy Jake Dr #SantaClarita | #JakeIC reporting 7 Acres. Structure threat is being mitigated. Right Flank is making good progress.#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 6, 2019

All evacuation orders were being evaluated shortly before 2 p.m.