BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A big rig crash shut down much of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park for several hours early Wednesday.

The crash was first reported at about 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the semi truck’s driver was speeding from the northbound 605 into the eastbound 10 Freeway when it overturned and crashed into an SUV.

Neither driver was injured, but a passenger in the SUV complained of pain and was taken to a hospital.

Just one lane was open to allow traffic to squeeze by during most of the cleanup operation.

A SigAlert was issued for the carpool lane and three left lanes for an unknown duration.