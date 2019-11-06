



Fresh from Broadway, Mike Birbiglia’s one-man comedy The New One has hit the Ahmanson stage! Birbiglia chronicles his journey into fatherhood and some missteps along the way. Don’t miss this hilarious production going on now through November 24th. Details at centertheatregroup.org.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA (Writer/Performer) is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. His most recent shows, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice. His first book, Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories, was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, and he is the author of the forthcoming book The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad with poems by J. Hope Stein. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, HBO’s Girls, and Broad City, as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on Orange Is the New Black and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime’s Billions. He is a contributor to This American Life on public radio. In 2019 Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award.