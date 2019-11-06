Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top such spots hot spots in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

People in the Santa Ana area tend to spend more in November at food and beverage shops than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Santa Ana-area food and beverage shops rose to $20 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $22, and 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bani Bakery

PHOTO: BANI BAKERY/YELP

First on the list is Bani Bakery. Located at 3710 Westminster Ave., Suite E, the bakery is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Santa Ana, boasting five stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

2. Victoria’s Bakery

PHOTO: PURPOSE L./YELP

Next up is Flower Park’s Victoria’s Bakery, at 709 N. Bristol St. With 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Simply Sweet Cakes

PHOTO: SIMPLY SWEET CAKES/YELP

Meredith Parkwood’s Simply Sweet Cakes, at 2128 N. Tustin Ave., Suite A, is another top choice. Yelpers give the patisserie/cake shop, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, five stars out of 66 reviews.

4. Sugar Salt & Crumbs

PHOTO: SUGAR SALT & CRUMBS/YELP

Sugar Salt & Crumbs, a spot to score custom cakes, cupcakes and desserts in Lacy, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 E. Fourth St. to see for yourself.

5. JoJo Cakes

PHOTO: JOJO CAKES/YELP

Last but not least, check out JoJo Cakes, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes, cakes, desserts and more, at 3400 W. Maywood Ave.