



— Los Angeles deputies asked for the public’s help identifying a man they said tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl on her way to school.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. near 120th Street and Wilmington Avenue in Willowbrook Tuesday morning when Nicole was walking to catch the train in Compton.

“He came out of nowhere and started walking, and that’s when he started harassing me and tried to get me to go somewhere,” Nicole said. “I told him, ‘No, no,’ and he grabbed me from the wrist right here at first and dragged me to like a little corner area, but I pushed away and ran.”

Nicole said the man was in a white hoodie and dark jeans.

“He was like, ‘We could do something fun,’ and like, ‘We could do this thing where all of our clothes are off,’ and I didn’t want to,” Nicole said. “He wanted me to go in this place, it was a house in a garage, and I told him, ‘No, no,’ and started to back away.”

That’s when Nicole texted her mom, Mimi, and said she needed help. Her mom told her to go to a shopping center off Wilmington Avenue and East 119th Street and wait inside of the McDonald’s.

“I followed him all the way up until he got on the Blue Line,” Mimi said. “I’m not sure if he went towards Long Beach or downtown, but he did get on the Blue Line.”

Mimi was able to take some photos of the alleged suspect as she waited for deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to arrive.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot tall black male between the ages of 25-35 weighing between 130-140 pounds with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

She said she hates to think of what could have happened to her only daughter in the early morning hours had Nicole not been able to get away.

“I hear too many stories about girls getting kidnapped, girls getting found in alleys, girls getting sold,” she said. “I don’t even want to imagine.”

Deputies said they are currently working on the case and have asked anyone with information to call Century Station at 323-568-4800.