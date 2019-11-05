



— Los Angeles police have named a 21-year-old North Hills man a person of interest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys that killed a 22-year-old man.

According to police, the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Sepulveda Boulevard, south of Hatteras Street, when the victim exited his vehicle and ran across the street where he was struck by a speeding white Infiniti G37 heading northbound. Security video released by police appeared to show the Infiniti street racing with another vehicle before the crash.

“The victim began to run and subsequently was struck by the suspect vehicle,” Det. Josh Wade said Monday. “The force of the collision propelled him down the roadway, at which point he came to rest.”

The victim, identified as Neri Ramirez Chalo, died at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Chalo was found about a half mile away from the scene of the accident. Police are now looking for Roberto Ocampo, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He is a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-8-inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“We do believe that likely he is receiving assistance from his family and avoiding contacting us,” Wade said. “We just want to urge him to come forward.”

The second possible street racer was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-644-8036.

