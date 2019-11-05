



— The Los Angeles Clippers will step off the court and into a courtroom Tuesday to face off with Inglewood residents who say they are being squeezed out by the team’s plans to build an NBA arena.

Uplift Inglewood Coalition, a group made up of Inglewood residents, claims in a lawsuit that the City of Inglewood and the Clippers did not follow state laws that require cities to give first priority to affordable housing when selling public land.

Kish Lewis said her rent jumped from $1,300 to $2,300 because of the sports teams and new development coming to Inglewood.

“In 2018, I received a notice from a new, global entity that is coming in, buying up a lot of Inglewood property, that I needed to renew my lease for $1,000 – or move,” she said.

Uplift’s lawsuit claims the city instead made a secret deal to build a “home” for billionaire developer Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Clippers.

The plans for the Clippers arena are also being challenged by Madison Square Garden, which owns the nearby Forum. In a separate lawsuit, Madison Square Garden claims they were duped by Inglewood’s mayor and were told the city wanted parking space land back from the Forum to build a tech center. But then the city turned around and made a deal to bring in to build a competing new arena.

Besides the Clippers, the Rams is building a new NFL stadium alongside the 405 Freeway which is slated to open next summer and host the 2022 Super Bowl.

Inglewood city officials say air traffic makes sound levels too high for the land, which was taken by eminent domain for commercial use.

The Clippers say they will give $75 million to Inglewood for affordable housing if the project is approved.