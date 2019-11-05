CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
AZUSA (CBSLA) — A car went off the side of Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa early Tuesday, sparking a small brush fire.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 39 near East Fork and sparked a fire that scorched about six acres.

Before firefighters got control of the blaze, Coldbrook Campground was evacuated.

Two people involved in the crash that sparked the fire were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

