AZUSA (CBSLA) — A car went off the side of Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa early Tuesday, sparking a small brush fire.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 39 near East Fork and sparked a fire that scorched about six acres.
Before firefighters got control of the blaze, Coldbrook Campground was evacuated.
Two people involved in the crash that sparked the fire were taken to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
