LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fist fights, car crashes, even a murder. All of that over a chicken sandwich.

Some people are losing their minds over the newest offering from Popeyes.

A man was killed after cutting in line in Maryland just to get one of the sandwiches.

Video from another Popeyes in the state shows a guy jumping over the counter and attacking the manager because they ran out of chicken.

Another recording shows a man jumping through a drive-thru window.

In Tennessee, employees went after each other.

“It’s crazy, man!” one motorist in South L.A. exclaimed. “If you want to go in front of me, go ahead. I ain’t trippin’. I ain’t going to lose my life over a chicken sandwich.”

At La Brea and Jefferson Tuesday, the line was out the door. The drive-thru wait was just as long. Customers were waiting patiently and alternating turns.

“It is very coordinated. I would say peaceful right now,” said Courtney Parker.

Earlier, cars were vying for spots.

Marie Webster said she waited an hour-and-a-half.

Was it worth it?

“I’ll let you know,” she said.