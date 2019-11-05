LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fist fights, car crashes, even a murder. All of that over a chicken sandwich.
Some people are losing their minds over the newest offering from Popeyes.
A man was killed after cutting in line in Maryland just to get one of the sandwiches.
Video from another Popeyes in the state shows a guy jumping over the counter and attacking the manager because they ran out of chicken.
Another recording shows a man jumping through a drive-thru window.
In Tennessee, employees went after each other.
“It’s crazy, man!” one motorist in South L.A. exclaimed. “If you want to go in front of me, go ahead. I ain’t trippin’. I ain’t going to lose my life over a chicken sandwich.”
At La Brea and Jefferson Tuesday, the line was out the door. The drive-thru wait was just as long. Customers were waiting patiently and alternating turns.
“It is very coordinated. I would say peaceful right now,” said Courtney Parker.
Earlier, cars were vying for spots.
Marie Webster said she waited an hour-and-a-half.
Was it worth it?
“I’ll let you know,” she said.
