JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Several criminal charges were filed against a 23-year-old man in connection with a police pursuit that sparked a wildfire in Riverside County.
Bryan Anguiano pleaded not guilty Monday to more than half a dozen criminal charges that include felony evading, receiving stolen property and burglary. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Anguiano allegedly led Riverside police on a pursuit in a stolen car on Halloween before crashing into a field and sparking the 46 Fire. That fire burned 330 acres and forced evacuations before it was declared 100 percent contained over the weekend.
Kevin Hidalgo, 28, was also arrested after the pursuit and crash, but has not yet been charged. He is being held without bail on suspected parole violations.
