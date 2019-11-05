Suspect Charged In Connection With Police Pursuit That Sparked 46 Fire In Jurupa Valley Bryan Anguiano pleaded not guilty Monday to more than half a dozen criminal charges that include felony evading, receiving stolen property and burglary. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

DEA: Large Number Of Counterfeit Prescription Pills From Mexico Contain Lethal Doses Of FentanylThe light blue tablets are stamped with an M on one side. The other side of the innocuous-looking tablets are stamped with a “30” and line that bisects the pill. The DEA says they are being manufactured in mass quantities by Mexican drug cartels.