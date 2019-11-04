Overturned Big Rig Blocks All Lanes Of Westbound 210 Freeway In Claremont The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. at Towne Avenue, initially blocking all lanes. The crash caused miles of backup for morning commuters headed west toward Los Angeles County.

Mother, Last Member Of Family Struck In Halloween DUI Crash In Long Beach, DiesDakhil was taken off life support Sunday, the same day her family announced funeral plans for her husband, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, and her son, 3-year-old Omar Owaida. Awaida had died shortly after being struck by the SUV Thursday night, while little Omar died Saturday at a hospital.