CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A big rig overturned early Monday across all lanes of the 210 Freeway in Claremont, temporarily blocking all westbound lanes.
The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. at Towne Avenue, initially blocking all lanes. The crash caused miles of backup for morning commuters headed west toward Los Angeles County.
No other cars were involved in the crash, aside from the big rig. The driver was able to get out of the truck, and no injuries were reported.
A SigAlert issued immediately after the crash was extended until at least 8:30 a.m.
