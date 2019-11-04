LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Those red rental scooters and bikes parked around the city could soon be gone.

Uber, which owns the Jump electric bikes and scooters, has lost its permit to rent in the city of Los Angeles.

The company reportedly refused to share data on the trips its users take across the city.

L.A.’s current pilot program for app-based rentals requires companies to share user’s real-time trip data with the city.

According to Uber, the data collection is a form of government surveillance.

The city says it uses the data to make sure companies are following the rules of the rental program.

For now, the scooter and bike rentals will continue but if Uber doesn’t appeal the city’s decision by Friday, Nov. 8, all rentals will be banned.