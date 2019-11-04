



— Crews responded Monday to Katie Hill’s Palmdale office after concerns of a suspicious envelope addressed to the former congresswoman.

Los Angeles County Fire reported to the 1000 block of west Avenue M-14 in Palmdale just after 12 p.m.

According to L.A. County Fire, the envelope contained an unidentified powder inside and two people complained of irritation.

Primary and secondary tests were run on the powder, both of which came back negative.

Crews were on scene investigating further.

The former congresswoman recently resigned from Congress amid allegations that she had a relationship with one of her staffers and the release of explicit photos.

“It is with a broken heart today that I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she said.

Hill later posted a video online explaining that she would become a crusader to prevent such attacks from victimizing other women or preventing women and girls from running for office.