LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was stabbed in what police say was an apparently random attack on a Metro bus in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The bus was held and surrounded with crime scene tape at Sherman Way and Fulton Avenue after the 2:30 a.m. attack. Police say the victim – who had been stabbed as many as three times with a 3- to 4-inch pocket knife — was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center for surgery.

The suspect is in police custody, after passengers on the bus detained him for officers.

No further information was released about the victim or the suspect. There were five to eight people on the bus, including the victim.

Witnesses told police they did not know why victim was attacked.

The knife was recovered, along with surveillance video from the bus, police said.