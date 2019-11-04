Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect wanted for reckless driving and possible DUI is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that ended near LAX Monday.
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies led the chase that began in Lakewood Wednesday evening.
The suspect was driving a blue 2003 BMW X1 on the westbound 105 Freeway at approximately 5:30 p.m. before he was stopped by heavy traffic on Sepulveda Boulevard and bailed on-foot.
He was taken into custody by airport police in the 6100 block of Century Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m.
