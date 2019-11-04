LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities say they have seized more than $1.5 billion worth of illegally grown marijuana plants in California in an annual eradication program.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says Monday the raids netted more than 950,000 plants from nearly 350 growing operation sites this year.

Becerra says nearly 150 people were arrested statewide and 168 weapons were seized.

Becerra says more plants were seized in 2019 than during the operation in 2018, when some of the efforts were impeded by wildfires and smoke covering grows.

“Illegal cannabis grows are devastating our communities. Criminals who disregard life, poison our waters, damage our public lands, and weaponize the illegal cannabis black market will be brought to justice,” said Becerra. “This year, our CAMP teams worked tirelessly across the state to vigorously enforce California’s laws against illegal cannabis activity. The California Department of Justice is extremely proud of our partnership with federal, state, and local agencies and we look forward to continuing this necessary work.”

Authorities say they could not estimate a street value of the plants seized and based their figures on wholesale prices of $1,600 per plant.

Officials say the illegal grows harm the state’s wildlife and waterways.

