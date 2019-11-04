SOMIS (CBSLA) — Who is seeing signs of life even as the Maria Fire burns in Ventura County? These firefighters, who found a great horned owl stuck in tree branches and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The owl was found Saturday in Somis on the ground, stuck in tree branches in a wash. The owl was weak and confused and suffering from smoke inhalation.

Animal rescue! The @VCFD handcrew helped save this injured Great Horned Owl from the #MariaFire. The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is already on the mend. Check back to see our video with an update. pic.twitter.com/E9lkKA50EP — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 3, 2019

The owl was wrapped in a firefighter’s jacket before being taken to the Camarillo Wildlife Rehabilitation for monitoring.

Firefighters say the owl is already on the mend.

The Maria Fire, which broke out on Halloween in the agricultural community of Santa Paula, has burned 9,412 acres and destroyed two structures, but weaker winds have helped firefighters reach 80 percent containment on the blaze. Full containment on the fire is expected Friday.