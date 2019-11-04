



— After nearly 50 years, The Donut Man is opening a second location.

The beloved Glendora landmark has announced it will be bringing its delicious fruit-filled donuts to Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The new location is said to open in February 2020 on the Broadway side of the market in stall A-1, according to the Los Angeles Times.

General manager Aaron Wearp told the Times that the timing is finally right to open the second location saying, “We have a big enough following and group of fans that we can’t produce what we would like to at one location.”

“It’s impossible — during our busiest times we’re running out of doughnuts,” he said.

The Grand Central location will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, unlike the current Glendora location which is open 24/7.