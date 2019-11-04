CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
GLENDORA (CBSLA) — After nearly 50 years, The Donut Man is opening a second location.

The beloved Glendora landmark has announced it will be bringing its delicious fruit-filled donuts to Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The Donut Man’s famous strawberry filled donuts.

The new location is said to open in February 2020 on the Broadway side of the market in stall A-1, according to the Los Angeles Times.

General manager Aaron Wearp told the Times that the timing is finally right to open the second location saying, “We have a big enough following and group of fans that we can’t produce what we would like to at one location.”

“It’s impossible — during our busiest times we’re running out of doughnuts,” he said.

The Grand Central location will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, unlike the current Glendora location which is open 24/7.

