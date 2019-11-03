Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Survivor” fans are mourning the loss of one of the show’s most popular players: Rudy Boesch.
Boesch died after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Jeff Probst, “Survivor host,” tweeted:
The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91.
He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time.
And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL.
Rudy is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/IJxELbcthH
— Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) November 3, 2019
Boesch was 91.
You must log in to post a comment.