Filed Under:Los Angeles News, Survivor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Survivor” fans are mourning the loss of one of the show’s most popular players: Rudy Boesch.

Boesch died after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Jeff Probst, “Survivor host,” tweeted:

Boesch was 91.

