LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for the public’s help in locating two critical missing children who have not been seen or heard from since 7 p.m. Saturday.

The missing children were identified as Lorenzo Anthony Flores and Valerie Esparza, who are both residents of Lynwood and are friends.

Lorenzo is an 11-year-old Hispanic male. He is 4’11” and weighs 105lbs. He was last seen wearing blue Barcelona soccer jersey, blue jeans & red “Jordan” shoes.

Valerie is a 13-year-old Hispanic female. She is 5’0 tall and weighs 100lbs. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing red jacket and blue jean.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station at (323) 568-4800.