LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were looking into the deaths of two men whose bodies were located inside of a tent enclosure a day prior.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to Lancaster near 210th Street East and East Avenue I, Lancaster following a rescue call.

When they arrived, they located the two men, who were deceased. Both men were in their 20s or 30s. Their identities have yet to be determined, as do their causes of death.

“Detectives found no signs of trauma, or obvious signs of foul play,” deputies said in a statement.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Homicide Bureau Investigators at (323) 890-5500.