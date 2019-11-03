TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Two people were injured in a second-alarm fire that burned two second floor units in an apartment complex in Tustin.

One person was treated at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 13000 block of E. Tustin Drive at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and were able to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the two units. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.

The building was evacuated and the Red Cross is helping displaced residents.