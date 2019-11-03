LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two crashes unfolded on the 605 Freeway early Sunday morning.

The first crash unfolded on the northbound side on Florence Avenue, where one car overturned, resulting in the death of one person. Another was hurt.

The second crash happened just a mile and a half away, also on the 605 Freeway but on the southbound side, at Telegraph Road in Santa Fe Springs. Three vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck, resulting in three people being hurt.

All lanes on both sides, with the exception of the carpool lanes in the area, are closed.