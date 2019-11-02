LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —The Metro’s new A-Line light rail service is now open for business and the rapper Snoop Dogg was the guest of honor at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown LA Saturday.

“The A line now y’all. And it’s going to be running through cities like Willowbrook, Compton, Long Beach — the real cities!” he said at the unveiling.

The new A-Line covers the route of the old Blue Line connecting downtown LA and Long Beach. The project took eight months and cost 350-million dollars. It will now include rail and bus lines.

“And the good thing is that old dogs like myself can use that rail line too,” Snoop added.

Although born in Long Beach, Snoop now lives in Inglewood and shared his many memories of taking the Metro: “I used to get around the city from Long Beach to Inglewood when I didn’t have a record deal, so the only action was in LA. So me and Warren G would catch a metro rail from Long Beach all the way to Inglewood.”

The A Line has many other technological upgrades as well, digital screens and an upgraded control system.

“To see them putting something back into the community like this – and give it a new name… some new tricks)

Metro is offering free rides on the line from now through Monday to celebrate the opening.