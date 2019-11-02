



SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – Mandatory evacuations were still in place Saturday morning due to the Maria Fire, which continued to burn south of Santa Paula.

The 10,720-acre fire first broke out just after 6 p.m. Thursday in rugged terrain on South Mountain, off of Bradley Road and Solano Verde Drive. Flames could be seen for miles as the fire moved quickly through dry brush and trees, threatening a number of homes and forcing thousands to flee.

On Friday, Southern California Edison said it had notified state regulators that “approximately 13 minutes prior to the fire, SCE re-energized a 16KV circuit near the area of the reported location of the fire.”

At least three homes have been destroyed in an area with a number of large properties, ranches and orchards — which helped fuel the fire. As of Saturday morning, there was zero containment reported.

A Red Flag Warning was scheduled to be in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Saturday with widespread elevated fire weather conditions due to low humidity levels, warm weather during the days and persistent winds.

Mandatory Evacuations:

North Boundary: South Mountain Road

West Boundary: West Los Angeles Ave

East Boundary: Bradley Road

South Boundary: Highway 118

Santa Paula:

North Boundary: Highway 126

West Boundary: East of Campanula Avenue

East Boundary: South 12th Street/South Mountain Road

South Boundary: Santa Clara River

Road Closures:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

Price Road at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

La Vista Avenue at W. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

Evacuation Centers: