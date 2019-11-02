REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP | LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – Mandatory evacuations were still in place Saturday morning due to the Maria Fire, which continued to burn south of Santa Paula.
The 10,720-acre fire first broke out just after 6 p.m. Thursday in rugged terrain on South Mountain, off of Bradley Road and Solano Verde Drive. Flames could be seen for miles as the fire moved quickly through dry brush and trees, threatening a number of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
On Friday, Southern California Edison said it had notified state regulators that “approximately 13 minutes prior to the fire, SCE re-energized a 16KV circuit near the area of the reported location of the fire.”
At least three homes have been destroyed in an area with a number of large properties, ranches and orchards — which helped fuel the fire. As of Saturday morning, there was zero containment reported.
A Red Flag Warning was scheduled to be in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Saturday with widespread elevated fire weather conditions due to low humidity levels, warm weather during the days and persistent winds.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- North Boundary: South Mountain Road
- West Boundary: West Los Angeles Ave
- East Boundary: Bradley Road
- South Boundary: Highway 118
Santa Paula:
- North Boundary: Highway 126
- West Boundary: East of Campanula Avenue
- East Boundary: South 12th Street/South Mountain Road
- South Boundary: Santa Clara River
Road Closures:
- South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
- Berylwood Road at Aggen Road
- West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue
- Price Road at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
- Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
- La Vista Avenue at W. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)
Evacuation Centers:
- Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St.
- Camarillo Animal Shelter, 600 Aviation Drive — Small animals
- Ojai Humane Society, 402 Bryant St. — Small animals
- Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. — Large animals
You must log in to post a comment.